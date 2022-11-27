Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels comprises 1.2% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $110,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after buying an additional 86,171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

