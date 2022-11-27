Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NSTB stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,616. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

