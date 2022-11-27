Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.81% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 66.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 6,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.