Sculptor Capital LP Buys 108,578 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,578 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 934,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,713. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

