Sculptor Capital LP Buys 205,312 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.40% of Gores Holdings VII worth $29,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 747,290 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,268,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 462,566 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 30,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Gores Holdings VII Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.