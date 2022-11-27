Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,672 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.