Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.94% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.2% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LMACA stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,071. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Liberty Media Acquisition Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.