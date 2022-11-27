Sculptor Capital LP Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,854 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.13% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,845. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

