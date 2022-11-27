Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.99% of SVF Investment worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $986,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SVF Investment by 54.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SVF Investment by 134.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 436,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment by 19.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 261,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

