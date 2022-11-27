Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $160.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

