Secret Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Secret has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $8,458.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518238 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,998.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

