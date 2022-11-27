Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.22 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and $840,881.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00338187 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $784,080.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

