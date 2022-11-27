Seiren Games Network Price Down 16.2% This Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $15,593.48 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

