SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

