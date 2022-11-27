Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $55,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.54. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

