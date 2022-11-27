Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $50,614.22 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

