Songbird (SGB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $917,642.76

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and approximately $917,642.76 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07831855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.95 or 0.29944234 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

