Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

