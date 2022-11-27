SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD opened at $163.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

