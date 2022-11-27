SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPTL stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

