Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Raised by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 1,487,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,283. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

