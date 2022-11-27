STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

STAG stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 216,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 158,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 156,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.