STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

STAG stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 216,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 158,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 156,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

