Starname One Day Volume Hits $1,165.60 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $528,525.72 and approximately $1,165.60 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

