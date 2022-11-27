Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Increases Position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the quarter. Steel Partners comprises 61.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Steel Partners worth $289,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Partners stock remained flat at $43.80 during trading on Friday. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

