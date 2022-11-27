Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $70.93 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,592.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00458116 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025333 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00122158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00832342 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00681841 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00247513 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
