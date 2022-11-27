Steem Trading Up 4.3% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $70.98 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00461347 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025305 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00120829 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00830057 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00682579 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00243625 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
