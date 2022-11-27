Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43.63 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $43.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009527 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Stellar Profile
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,167,101 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
