Stifel Nicolaus Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

