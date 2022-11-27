Stifel Nicolaus Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
