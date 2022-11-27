StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Price Performance

NYSE MN opened at $12.85 on Friday. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manning & Napier

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

