StockNews.com Lowers Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

