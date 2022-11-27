StockNews.com Lowers Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

