StockNews.com Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after buying an additional 2,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

