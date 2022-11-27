StockNews.com Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.79.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 914.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 914,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after buying an additional 898,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 864,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

