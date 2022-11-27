STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03199801 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,280,286.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

