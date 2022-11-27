Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $69.60 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68.

