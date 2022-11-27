Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.