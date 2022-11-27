Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

