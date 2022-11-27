Streakk One Day Volume Tops $214,894.80 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $214,894.80 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $209.69 or 0.01267967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 229.73520655 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,026.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

