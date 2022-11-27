Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.42 or 0.07745938 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00492883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.15 or 0.29979506 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

