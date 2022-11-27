Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.