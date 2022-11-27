Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
