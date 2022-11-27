Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$799.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.64.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
