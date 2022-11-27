Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

SGY opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

