SW Investment Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SW Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 15.8% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ubiquiti worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $294.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.28. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The business had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several research firms have commented on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

