Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

