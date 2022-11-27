TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $208.61 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.61 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079716 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061384 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010035 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,407,381 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,849,256 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
