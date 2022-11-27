The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of Boeing worth $196,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

