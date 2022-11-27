The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,579 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $228,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

