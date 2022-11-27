The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

ZM stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

