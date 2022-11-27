The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $751.38.

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

