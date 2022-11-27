Theta Network (THETA) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $929.22 million and $13.72 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

